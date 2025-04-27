NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

5. Utah Jazz - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Missing out on one of the top 4 prospects in this year's NBA Draft class could prove to be a nightmarish scenario for the Utah Jazz. However, in an attempt to make the best out of the situation, the Jazz could look to target a playmaking guard to help take some of the facilitating pressure off of Keyonte George. It may be considered a little high, but one target that could make sense for the Jazz at No. 5 is Jeremiah Fears.

Fears has the potential to be a day one starter for the Jazz, and as one of the better pick-and-roll players in this year's draft class, he could emerge as a dangerous duo alongside Lauri Markkanen. Fears may not have the high-end potential that a Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper carries, but Fears does have just enough star power that this pick could be considered a huge upgrade for the Jazz in the backcourt.

6. Charlotte Hornets - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Assuming that the Charlotte Hornets aren't going to do something rash and break up their core, at least not yet, Tre Johnson could emerge as an intriguing option in the backcourt for the team. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are a good 1-2 duo for the Hornets, but Johnson can bring an entirely different element to the team off the bench. As a player who has a strong motor and an elite offensive skill set, Johnson would be a truly interesting addition to this young core.

There are certainly questions about Johnson's ability on the defensive end of the floor, but if he can even be average or a non-negative player defensively, the sky is the limit for the young guard. That's how talented an offensive player he is. If nothing else, adding Johnson to this group would bring an injection of excitement to the team.