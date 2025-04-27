NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

9. San Antonio Spurs - Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

With two lottery picks in a deep NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs could get quite creative if they wanted to. Still, I do believe that we could very well see the Spurs take somewhat of a safe approach with their first pick and then take a bigger risk later in the lottery. With their safe approach, one player who would fit exactly what the Spurs could be looking for to complement Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox is a perimeter player like Kon Knueppel.

As a prospect who has proven he can be an effective 3-point shooter, there's also hope that he can do more than spot up on the perimeter. He has the potential to be an effective slasher and a better playmaker than he gets credit for. As one of the best pure shooters in this year's draft class, Knueppel could be a great addition for what the Spurs are building.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHO) - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

The Houston Rockets have had a fantastic season, and the hope is that they'll be able to continue their momentum heading into the offseason. With a top 10 pick, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns, one intriguing option that could be in play for them is Jase Richardson. A sharp-shooting, offensive-minded guard, Richardson could add an intriguing element to the Rockets off the bench. Richardson could also help take some of the pressure off Jalen Green's shoulders.

With the possibility that the Rockets could end up targeting a star via trade, it would make sense for the team to strengthen their supporting cast with the NBA Draft. This is one of those situations in which this pick could be a part of a bigger deal down the road, but keeping Richardson in their developmental system would also pay dividends to the team in the future.