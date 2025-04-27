NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Closing the season strong, the Portland Trail Blazers' projected lottery pick will give the team another opportunity to add to their young core. One intriguing prospect, who could go a long way in strengthening his draft stock with a strong showing in the pre-draft workouts, is Carter Bryant. The training wheels weren't completely taken off of Bryant during his freshman season at Arizona, but he did show promise when he was given a bit more of an opportunity.

Bryant has everything you'd want in a developmental wing project. He's athletic, versatile, and is barely scratching the surface of his potential. If Bryant can continue to develop at a strong pace, there's reason to believe that he could be the ultimate replacement for Jerami Grant in the future. Bryant's high ceiling makes him a potential selection late in the lottery.

12. Dallas Mavericks - Egor Demin, F, BYU

With much uncertainty heading into the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks are one team to watch heading into the NBA Draft. With Kyrie Irving set to miss at least half of the season with a torn ACL, it'll be imperative for the Mavs to hit this selection out of the park. With most of the natural lottery-level point guards off the board, I could envision the Mavs taking a flier on a playmaking wing like Egor Demin.

He could fill a role at the forward position while also playing a huge role as a secondary playmaker in the meantime (until Kyrie returns). This would be a huge gamble on the fact that Demin is ready to contribute sooner rather than later. At this point, the Mavs need to make a big splash in hopes of jump-starting this new build around Anthony Davis.