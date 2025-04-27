NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

The Atlanta Hawks could look to take one of the more talented offensive-minded big men in this year's NBA Draft class with this late lottery pick. If Derik Queen is still available when the Hawks go on the clock at No. 13, this could be considered the steal of the first round. There are some big boards that have Queen graded as a top 5 prospect in this class. While there are questions about his defensive capabilities as he makes the move to the next level, his offensive skill set can't be doubted.

Queen did an amazing job of raising his draft stock in the NCAA Tournament, and if he can continue to sell himself on being a potentially elite offensive player, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as a huge difference-maker for a team like the Hawks.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Taking a slightly bigger risk with this second lottery pick, one interesting prospect that the San Antonio Spurs could take a flier on is Thomas Sorber. He could be considered a potential great fit next to Victor Wembanyama in the future. Sorber's game is mature beyond his years, and while he's not considered a great player at this point in his career on either end of the floor, he certainly has a ton of promise.

If there is any concern with Sorber, it's the fact that he's coming off a season-ending foot injury. It's not considered to be a huge concern moving forward, but foot injuries are never what you want to see in big men. If he clears the medical exams, though, Sorber could be an intriguing selection for any team looking for a promising big man late in the lottery.