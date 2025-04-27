NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

I may be alone on this hill, but I do believe that changes are eventually going to come for the Minnesota Timberwolves, particularly in the frontcourt. Rudy Gobert is more than likely going to be at the center of them all. With a huge contract, you'd have to imagine the front office is going to have to make a big decision on his future with the franchise. If there's even a small chance the Wolves will move on from Gobert in the next 1-3 years, it would make sense to already look for his replacement.

One prospect that the Wolves could target at the center position in the 2025 NBA Draft is Danny Wolf. He's a much different player on both ends of the floor than Gobert, but he's certainly a prospect who, if he fully develops, could make an impact alongside Anthony Edwards in the frontcourt.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) - Noa Essnegue, F, France

After landing a franchise-changing guard with their first selection at the top of this NBA Draft, taking a flier on a dynamic two-way wing could be the natural next step for the rebuilding Washington Wizards. One prospect who could be considered a steal at this point in the draft is Noa Essengue. He has the talent and potential to be selected in the lottery, but his unknown on the offensive end of the floor is likely going to force him to drop.

The Wizards could end up taking advantage of that by taking him outside the lottery. Essengue has the potential to make an immediate difference on the defensive end of the floor right away, but if he can develop quickly offensively, he could emerge as a true two-way contributor for the Wizards.