NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

With their second of four potential first-round selections in this year's NBA Draft, I would look for the Brooklyn Nets to take a flier on a few high-ceiling draft prospects. One player who has become somewhat of a polarizing figure in this year's class is Asa Newell. However, at this point in the draft, there could be plenty of value in taking a shot on a player with his talent. The hope with this type of selection is that Newell hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of the player that he could be at his ceiling.

Newell could emerge as a potential fit next to Nic Claxton or if they wanted, the Nets could even look to trade the talented young center if they want to completely scrap the previous build. Either way, with four selections in the first round, the Nets will have options. Newell could very much be on their draft board. The 6-foot-11 freshman big is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field. As he continues to grow into his own as a player, there's reason to believe that the interest surrounding him is only going to rise.

20. Utah Jazz (via MINN) - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

Looking to continue to find the right pieces to build around Lauri Markkanen, the Utah Jazz will certainly have their work cut out for them heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. While it's hard to pinpoint the perfect player for this team, after addressing their playmaking situation, you'd have to imagine they could look to beef up their forward position. One wing player who could make sense for the Jazz is Drake Powell.

Even though Powell is not necessarily a household name of this year's draft class, he's certainly had a few occasions this season in which he's turned heads. Taking Powell in the first round will be all about potential. If he does declare for the NBA Draft, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as somewhat of a steal for a team late in the first round. Unless something big drastically changes between now and the draft, it's hard to believe that he's going to be in range to be selected in the lottery. But, if the Jazz believe in his potential, there could be a reason to take him at No. 20.