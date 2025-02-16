NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

3. Philadelphia 76ers - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

The 2024-25 NBA campaign has been one to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. I'm not sure there would be a ton of pushback on that idea. Nevertheless, the Sixers are still going to be one of the most talented teams on paper heading into the offseason. If they were somehow awarded with a top 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, that would be a huge lifeline for a franchise that may need one at this point. With the uncertainty revolving around Joel Embiid's health, finding another star player to build around could be the goal for this team with this pick.

That's why I'd lean toward the Sixers taking Ace Bailey. While he's been somewhat of a polarizing prospect of late, Bailey has all the star power a team is going to be searching for near the top of this draft. He's a premier offensive player with the physical traits to develop into a superstar in the future. At a position of need for the Sixers, Bailey could be an interesting addition next to Embiid. Bailey could be exactly the boost that this team needs heading into the offseason. It would completely change the outlook for this franchise.

4. Brooklyn Nets - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The Brooklyn Nets haven't been a picture-perfect example of how a team should embrace tanking but because of that, the basketball gods did reward them for their desire to be competitive. Jumping into the top 5 could be a huge deal for a Nets team that will be heading into the offseason with the goal of finding a new face of the franchise. They may or may not find that in the 2025 NBA Draft but there's no question that selecting in the top 5 rather than later in the top 10 will certainly give this team a much better shot.

One player that the Nets could target at this point in the draft is VJ Edgecombe. As one of the most productive freshman players in college basketball, Edgecombe has averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range for the Bears. If he can continue to be this efficient down the stretch and into his pre-draft process, there's no question he's going to be a certified top 5 pick in this year's class. As the Nets prepare for a new era, Edgecombe could very well be the face of what they end up building next.