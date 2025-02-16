NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

15. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain

With the possibility of two picks inside the top 15, there's a chance the San Antonio Spurs could use this second selection to make a bold move to trade up or down. Considering the Spurs are very much trying to build their roster up, I'm not sure how likely that is. However, it's certainly a possibility to keep in mind as we inch closer and closer to the pre-draft process. If San Antonio does end up keeping the pick, there is one potential long-term developmental type of player who could make sense. That's Hugo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is far from a finished product but for a team like the Spurs, he could be worth the gamble. Even though the argument could be made that the Spurs are going to be in a position to make a move up the Western Conference this upcoming season, they're far from a point where there's going to be pressure to win. At least not yet. That's why taking a potential "draft and stash" type of player in Gonzalez could work. The "draft and stash" prospect doesn't exactly exist anymore, but Gonzalez could very much be that for San Antonio.

16. Orlando Magic - Ben Saraf, G, Germany

The Orlando Magic have taken a pretty unexpected step back so far this season. With the way they ended last year, there was an overwhelming expectation that they were going to be right in the thick of the Eastern Conference race - or at least that was the hope. So far this season, the Magic have been pretty disappointing. It'd be easy to blame that on the early season injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner but I'm not sure it's that simple. Even when the Magic have been healthy, they've still left a bit to be desired.

With still a need in the backcourt, I can't help but wonder if the Magic would be willing to take another shot on a guard. One prospect that could make sense at this point in the first round is Ben Saraf. A guard with good size and playmaking ability, there's reason to believe that Saraf could make sense for the Magic. At the same rate, I could also see the Magic entertaining the idea of trading this pick for a player who could help them win now. It's safe to say that Orlando could have several options leading up to the NBA Draft.