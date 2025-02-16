NBA Mock Draft 4.0: 76ers find new superstar in top 3; Heat boldly reload

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Joan Beringer, C, France

In what has been a pretty disappointing season for the Minnesota Timberwolves overall. But as long as Anthony Edwards remains in the fold, it's hard to completely count this team out as one that could rise as a threat in the Western Conference. With a projected top-20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it will be interesting to see how they operate. They could trade this pick or look to take a high-ceiling player, perhaps someone like Joan Beringer.

I'm not sure if Beringer is going to be selected in the first round but he's certainly risen up draft boards over the last few weeks. And generally speaking, where there's smoke, there's fire. That doesn't mean he's going to be a lock to be taken in the first round but it's clear there are teams that are open to the idea of it. For the Wolves, I just believe this is a move that makes sense considering they're probably going to move on from Julius Randle during the offseason.

18. Dallas Mavericks - Will Riley, F, Illinois

It's been a pretty crazy season for the Dallas Mavericks. From possibly emerging as one of the favorites in the Western Conference to trading Luka Doncic at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure if anyone could've predicted how this season has evolved for the team. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that the Mavs are on a completely different path than where they were just a couple of months ago. No matter what you think about the Luka trade, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the franchise.

With a potential top-20 pick in a pretty strong draft, this is the type of asset that could resemble more of a late lottery pick. One player who could help on the wing, especially after the loss of Luka, is Will Riley. As a 6-foot-8 freshman forward, Riley has shown some promise during this season at Illinois. Riley is averaging 12 points and four rebounds on 42 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. Riley certainly shouldn't be considered the Luka replacement but he could be a part of the solution.