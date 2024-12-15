NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls find a new face for their rebuild and Tre Johnson continues to climb the draft boards.

As we get deeper into the 2024-25 Collegiate basketball season, we're going to learn more and more about the 2025 NBA Draft class. If the first few weeks of the season are any indication, this year's draft class is set up to be one of the better ones in recent history. Especially with how much the 2024 NBA Draft class left to be desired, there are hopes that this year's class will more than make up for it.

And as we quickly approach the midway point of the NBA season, teams with playoff possibilities are already beginning to separate themselves from the teams with lottery hopes. In summary, we're getting a stronger indication of what the top of the 2025 NBA Draft order could end up looking like. As we explore our 2025 NBA Mock Draft 2.0, take a deeper look at what many are expecting to be a game-changing draft class.

1. Washington Wizards - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

At least for now, it shouldn't be surprising to see that there isn't much change atop the projections of our NBA Mock Draft. Cooper Flagg remains at the top as the best and most promising player from this year's draft class. He continues to impress during his freshman season at Duke and unless something drastically changes between now and the start of the pre-draft process, I'd be shocked if there's any prospect that will overtake Flagg for the top spot. In many ways, this selection could be a huge key to unlocking the Wizards' potential moving forward.

While the Wizards had had some young talent begin to pop this season, I'm not sure if there are any foundational pieces on their roster just yet. That doesn't mean Alex Sarr or Bilal Coulibaly can't continue to develop into that role for the team but it'd be a little too much to make that stretch at this point. Jordan Poole is having a nice season but it would be shocking if he was considered a long-term piece of this franchise. Adding a player like Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft would completely change the outlook for the franchise.

At least on paper, Flagg appears to be the real deal and very much could be on a superstar trajectory. In Washington, Flagg will be put in position to emerge as a potential face of the franchise, and for the Wizards, he's the type of prospect that could completely alter the outlook for the team.