NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

11. Sacramento Kings - Nolan Traore, G, France

With the way the Sacramento Kings have played this season, let's just say that it's a good thing they own their first-round pick heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. At this point, there's a good chance that they will end up with a lottery pick. The Kings still have time to turn things around but if they don't, they'll be in a position to make a huge statement about their future. To be perfectly honest, I do believe it might be in the team's best interest to take a shot on a guard with a high ceiling, especially with the uncertainty in De'Aaron Fox's future.

Fox has just one year remaining on his contract after this season but, for one reason or another, has not yet opened contract discussion talks with the Kings. He could be holding out to see if he can make more money (based on his on-court accolades) or he could be having second thoughts about committing long-term with the Kings. At this point, no one really knows what's happening other than Fox and his team. But by the NBA Draft, the Kings should have a greater understanding of what could lie ahead for the two sides. When push comes to shove, I do believe the team's best play might be to take a prospect like Nolan Traore.

Why Nolan Traore makes sense for the Kings

Traore isn't going to get as much hype as some of the other prospects atop this year's class because he doesn't have the platform of playing in college. However, he has certainly flashed overseas while playing in France. Traore is a point guard who has the potential to emerge as a star player at the next level. He has already proven to be a strong playmaker and has a unique ability to put the ball in the basket when it's necessary.

There may be some concerns with his overall consistency as a player but at such a young age, you're probably not going to find many players that don't struggle with consistency. The hope is that Traore can live up to his potential and develop into a strong player at the next level. And, if all else fails, Traore could emerge as insurance behind Fox. If he does leave next season or when his contract ends, the hope will be that Traore will be ready to assume the role as the next starter.