NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

13. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix) - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Houston Rockets spot in the 2025 NBA Draft is a bit complicated to explain but the bottom line is that there is likely going to be a swap in spots for them as long as they stay out of the top of the projections. That shouldn't be a huge problem considering they're on pace to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since James Harden roamed the sidelines for the team. In this scenario, the Rockets would be swapping spots with the Phoenix Suns, who are currently projected to select in the late lottery.

As the Rockets continue to surprise the masses in the Western Conference, there isn't a huge need the team has on their roster - of course, with the exception of finding a superstar player to bring their entire roster together. But I'm not sure the Rockets will be able to find that type of player with the No. 13 pick in this draft. Nevertheless, there is one wing player who could make sense as the team looks to add more winning pieces to their already talented core. That prospect is Collin Murray-Boyles, a 6-foot-7 sophomore wing out of South Carolina.

Why Collin Murray-Boyles makes sense for the Rockets

In a somewhat surprising move last season, Murray-Boyles elected to return for a sophomore season. Opting out of a "weaker" draft class could've been a mistake in retrospect. However, the fact that Murray-Boyles is still projected to be a lottery pick in this year's class tells you all you need to know about his talent. Taking another step forward in his development as a player Murray-Boyles looks every bit of a lottery pick through the first two months of his sophomore season with the Gamecocks.

Taking a greater role on the team, Murray-Boyles is averaging 16 points and nine rebounds per game on 66 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. If there are any concerns about Murray-Boyles as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA, it's the fact that he's a bit undersized for the point guard position. He may not have the speed or quickness to play the small forward position at the next level and it could limit his versatility as a player in the Association. In a positionless NBA, that may not be viewed as a huge issue for many teams across the league.