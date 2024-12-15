NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

21. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA) - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

After adding depth on the wing with their previous pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder could look to add another developmental piece to the backcourt. One potential prospect that could fit is Jeremiah Fears. Not only does Fears have one of the best names in this year's draft class but he's also quietly begun to raise his draft stock after the first month of the collegiate basketball season. Fears is averaging 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting from the field during his freshman season at Oklahoma.

Sure, there could be some improvement when it comes to his overall 3-point shooting but the hope is that begins to level out throughout the rest of his freshman campaign. If the 6-foot-4 guard continues to be this productive this season, he's going to get some natural consideration to be selected in the first round. Ultimately, that could determine whether he ends up declaring for the NBA Draft or returns for another season at Oklahoma.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

A potential second of three first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, look for the Brooklyn Nets to take another flier on whoever the most talented player available is. With all the uncertainty that revolves around the Nets, nothing can be considered off the table for this team. At this point in the draft, it may be time for a team to look to Alabama. The Crimson Tide is no longer just a football school; it has at least one player who could be selected in the first round of this year's draft.

With the way the board has played out, Labaron Philon could come off the board here to Brooklyn at No. 22. During his freshman season for the Crimson Tide, Philon is averaging 10 points, four assists, and four rebounds on 52 percent shooting from the field. Expect Philon to get more draft buzz as this season evolves for Alabama as he has a natural ability that jumps off the screen when watching him play. He could be a worthy selection late in the first round.