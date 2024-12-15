NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

23. Golden State Warriors - Ben Saraf, G, Israel

It's tough to predict what the Golden State Warriors roster is going to look like by the end of the season but it's safe to assume that, either way, this will be a team looking to improve by the time the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around. If they don't trade this pick, I would imagine the Warriors could use this selection to add another long-term prospect to the backcourt. One potential fit this late in the first round could be Ben Saraf. As a big guard who could get some lottery consideration, Saraf could make for an interesting pick for the Warriors.

Saraf is probably never going to be considered the most athletic guard on the floor but he has the ability to find his spots and emerge as a difference-maker consistently. Saraf is a gamer who is likely only going to get better as he continues to evolve his game. The more experience he gets against better talent, the more we're going to learn about Saraf's ability and potential. There is a level of risk for any team looking to draft Saraf, but he does seem like a worthy gamble as a late first-round pick.

24. Orlando Magic - Jason Edwards, G, Vanderbilt

With an additional late first-round pick, this is another spot where the Orlando Magic could look for added depth. One prospect that could make sense at this point in the NBA Draft is Jason Edwards. Averaging 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range, Edwards is the type of offensive-minded guard who could emerge as a super sixth man off the bench at the next level. While he may leave a bit to be desired as a playmaker, Edwards is certainly worth the gamble with his overall knack for scoring the basketball.

Making the move from North Texas to Vanderbilt, Edwards has passed all the tests and has continued to be one of the most productive guards in all of college basketball. If he continues to play at this high level for the duration of the season, it's only going to solidify his draft stock as a potential first-round pick. He could certainly be a prospect in play for any team looking for a backcourt scoring punch late in the first round.