NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

2. New Orleans Pelicans - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

It's actually pretty amazing that the injuries have not let up for the New Orleans Pelicans. At this point, you can't blame the Pelicans fans if they were to suggest that the franchise is somewhat cursed. However, I do suppose that's somewhat of a different conversation for another day. If the injuries don't subside for the Pelicans and they continue to struggle all season long, there's a good chance that they could end with a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If they were to earn the second overall pick, Dylan Harper would be a great selection for a team that has some pretty big questions in their future.

If this season does end up being a lost one for the Pelicans, there could be some big changes on the horizon. At the very least, there could be some retooling in their future - and it all starts with the big decision that the franchise needs to make about Brandon Ingram, who can be a free agent after this season. However, by the time the draft rolls around, that decision will likely have been already made. Many seem to believe that if Ingram isn't traded by the deadline, that means he's going to sign an extension. Nevertheless, there is a level of uncertainty revolving around the team at the moment.

How Dylan Harper could change the outlook for the Pelicans

For a second, let's assume that the Pelicans end up moving on from Ingram. I'm not sure if that's how this all plays out, but let's just say that's a "worst-case" scenario possibility. Assuming the Pelicans are going to want to continue to build around Zion Williamson, there's a path toward Dylan Harper becoming a great secondary star in the backcourt. With or without Ingram, a trio of Dejounte Murray, Harper, and Zion could emerge as a real threat in the Western Conference down the line.

Harper has superstar potential as he prepares for the jump to the NBA and could emerge as a legit No. 1 scoring option in the Association. If he were to show that potential development for the Pelicans over the next couple of seasons, it could completely change the outlook for the organization.