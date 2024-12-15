NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

25. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

With their third first-round pick, the Brooklyn Nets could once again be looking for hidden gems at this point. One player who hasn't gotten a ton of first-round hype heading into the early draft season is Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier. However, as a fifth-year senior, I can't help but wonder if that will begin to change with how productive he's been for the better part of the last two seasons. Transferring from North Florida to Tennessee, Lanier continues to prove that he's a pure hooper and is putting up respectable numbers.

Through nine games this season at Tennessee, Lanier is averaging 19 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 49 percent shooting from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts per contest. If Lanier continues to be this productive throughout this season for the Volunteers, it would be wild if he didn't get at least some consideration to be a first round pick. He still hasn't gotten the draft buzz he deserves but I'm willing to be first on this front and willing to stick my neck out for Lanier.

26. Dallas Mavericks - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Depending on how this season ends, the Dallas Mavericks may or may not keep this pick in their back pocket. If there's a move to be made for a veteran player, expect the all-in Mavs to use this pick via trade. But if they do keep the selection, there is one experienced college prospect that could make sense for the Mavs. That prospect is Kam Jones, a highly productive guard out of Marquette. Electing to return to school for a senior season has paid off in a big way for Jones and he should have a shot to improve his draft stock even more as we inch closer to the pre-draft process.

Averaging 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, Jones could be a great fit for the contender Mavs. He could come in a play a valuable role off the bench as he's shown the ability to contribute in any situation during his college career. His added experience could also make him a natural late first-round target for many contenders.