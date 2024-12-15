NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

27. Memphis Grizzlies - Johni Broome, F, Auburn

As the Memphis Grizzlies continue to emerge as one of the best teams that is operating under the radar in the Western Conference, this is a team that could view their late first-round pick as another opportunity to find another diamond in the rough. One prospect who could fit that description is Auburn forward Johni Broome. The 6-foot-10 senior has had a long road during his collegiate career but finally appears to be putting it all together this season.

Broome is averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists per game on 57 percent shooting from the field for one of the best college teams in basketball. As he continues to prove to be one of the most versatile and productive forwards in college basketball, I do imagine his draft stock is going to continue to rise. I understand many teams are allergic to taking four or five-year college players but Broome could emerge as one of the exceptions to that norm in this year's NBA Draft.

28. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City) - Seth Trimble, G, North Carolina

Even though the LA Clippers have been semi-competitive in the Western Conference this season, it's pretty safe to say that this team has a somewhat uncertain future moving forward. With a late first-round pick, look for the Clippers to try and find a high-ceiling guard who could help shape the future of the team moving forward. That could end up being a tall task for the Clippers. However, one prospect that could fit that mold is North Carolina guard Seth Trimble. In his junior season, it appears Trimble has finally made the leap that many expected him to make as a highly-touted prospect out of high school.

During his junior season, Trimble is averaging 16 points and four rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range. If Trimble can keep this hot start going, there's no question he has an argument to be selected late in the first round. However, I'd have to imagine that most of his stock is going to be made or broken with how he performs individually in the pre-draft process. The talent is there for Trimble and if he's finally putting it all together, this is a prospect who could make sense for a team like the Clippers late in the first round.