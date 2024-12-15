NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

29. Boston Celtics - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

With the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it's probably safe to assume that the Boston Celtics would go with a frontcourt addition. In an attempt to beef up their frontcourt, there could be plenty of options the Celtics could take. At least for now, I do believe this is a place where Derik Queen could be selected. Queen is a dynamic freshman who is already making waves during his freshman season at Maryland. Averaging 18 points and nine rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field, Queen could be an intriguing selection by Boston late in the first round.

No matter what ends up happening the rest of the season, the Celtics will need to find depth to add to the frontcourt. While doing so via the NBA Draft may not be the most effective path, considering most rookies aren't going to play a big role for a contending team, this is the type of move that could end up paying dividends down the road for the Celtics. With how productive Queen has been so far this season, it would be foolish for him to not be selected in the first round.

30. Utah Jazz (via Cleveland) - RJ Davis, G, North Carolina

In total, there's a chance that the Utah Jazz could finish with three first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Loading up on young talent should be a goal for the team during the offseason and that could very much all begin in one of the strongest draft classes in recent history. With the final pick in the first round, the Jazz have plenty of options they can go in. I wouldn't be opposed to the team taking a shot on one of the most productive players in college basketball. That's RJ Davis, a guard out of North Carolina.

Not only is Davis one of the most productive guards in college basketball but he's also one of the more experienced ones. In his senior season, Davis is averaging 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game. He's struggled with his shooting efficiencies to begin the year but there is hope that he will be able to turn it around. And if he can, there's not much stopping him from emerging as a potential late first-round pick in the NBA Draft. He could be described as a bit undersized but he has proven to be a productive and consistent scorer at the collegiate level in the last two seasons.