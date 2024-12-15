NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

7. Portland Trail Blazers - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Even as the Portland Trail Blazers have a pretty established young core, it's hard to suggest that this team has everything figured out about their future. In fact, I'd suggest there aren't many certainties about the Blazers moving forward. While the likes of Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons have shown some promising signs, I wouldn't say that either is considered a foundational piece for the team just yet. Assuming that to still be the case when the 2025 NBA Draft arrives, it will leave the Blazers open to many possibilities with their projected top 10 pick.

There are a couple of ways the Blazers could approach this selection in the NBA Draft. First, they could try to identify the best player available. For most rebuilding teams, I do believe that's generally the best path forward. However, other rebuilding teams would much rather try and select players that fit their current build better. It's hard to predict which route the Blazers will end up taking but the argument could be made for both possibilities.

Why Kon Knueppel makes sense for the Blazers

One prospect who could end up fitting both criteria is Kon Knueppel, a 6-foot-7 wing out of Duke. As a player who could emerge as a versatile guard or forward for the Blazers, there's reason to believe that he could be a fit from both a positional and talent standpoint. During the first few games at Duke, Knueppel is beginning to prove just how dynamic of a shooter he can be. At the next level, the hope is that he can be a strong threat from distance but also offer so much more on the offensive end of the floor.

What separates Knueppel from some of the other strong prospects in this draft class is the fact that he's a bit more polished than you would expect from a college freshman. He may not have the high ceiling that other prospects have but he's also one of the better all-around players that will be read to contribute right away. In all, that could be viewed as a strength or weakness for Knueppel. But in the right system and role, there's reason to believe that he can be a game-changer at the NBA level.