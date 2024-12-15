NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

8. Chicago Bulls - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Even as the Chicago Bulls have plenty of questions about their immediate future, this is a team that is going to enter the offseason on the lookout for a new face of the franchise. The hope is that Zach LaVine will no longer be on the team by the time the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around but even if that is no guarantee, the Bulls will be looking to jump-start a new build. With a projected top 10 pick in this year's NBA Draft, the hope is that this board falls in their favor. Selecting at No. 8 could be difficult for that to happen but taking a gamble on VJ Edgecombe would be a blessing for the struggling franchise.

After selecting Matas Buzelis in the 2024 NBA Draft, the hope is that the Bulls can find another gem near the top of this year's class. If Edgecombe does fall to the Bulls at this point in the first round, it could be the exact prospect the team is looking for. In many ways, Edgecombe could emerge as the start of a new era for the Bulls. Far from a finished product, Edgecombe could grow into a premier player for the Bulls.

Why VJ Edgecombe makes sense for the Bulls

Edgecombe has the talent to be selected in the top 3 of this year's draft class but because of how deep it is, there's a small chance that he could fall out of the top 5 - especially without seeing how the pre-draft process is going to work. Nevertheless, with the way the board has fallen, Edgecombe would be a huge get for a Bulls team that is looking to turn the page on what will be remembered as another disappointing era for the franchise.

During the first few games of his freshman season at Baylor, there have been some struggles for Edgecombe. He's averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game on just 40 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent shooting from 3-point range. Despite the early-season struggles, you can't deny his raw talent. As one of the most athletic prospects in the class, the ceiling for Edgecombe is through the roof. If he can develop into a more efficient offensive player, he has star potential written all over him.