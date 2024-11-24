NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
In the first edition of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft, the Washington Wizards get a legit face of the franchise and the Utah Jazz get a much-needed generational talent.
The 2025 NBA Draft may be roughly seven months away but with college basketball already in full swing, there may not be a better time to begin taking a look at what next year's draft class could hold. After a somewhat "down" year for draft class, the 2025 collection of talent has the opportunity to be special. In the first edition of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft, we see just that as several franchises manage to add franchise-changing prospects.
1. Washington Wizards - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
Even though the Washington Wizards ended last season with the No. 2 overall pick, it's safe to say that they would be extremely beneficial from winning this year's NBA Draft Lottery. For as talented as Alex Sarr may be, it's safe to say that he may never be a face of the franchise type of player. I wouldn't call him a bust but's off to a rough start with the Wizards so far this season. Earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft could completely change the outlook for this franchise. That's the type of prospect Cooper Flagg is.
And through the first few games in a Duke uniform, that's something we've already begun to see from Flagg. Already having one breakout game, Flagg finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in a loss against Kentucky earlier this season. During that game, he showed a little of everything as he put on a show in the State Farm Champions Classic. If that showing was any indication of the player he could be on the next level, the Wizards would get a special player.
What is the biggest issue for the Washington Wizards?
In the very early stages of a rebuild, the Wizards' biggest issue is pretty clear - they need an injection of talent. Right now, that should be the top priority for the Wizards. They also don't have a clear cornerstone on the roster at the moment. However, that could all change if they did end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If Flagg were to be the selection, he's the type of player the Wizards can begin building around and he would certainly add another level of excitement to the team overall.