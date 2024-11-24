NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
11. Portland Trail Blazers - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Caroliina
The Portland Trail Blazers are likely going to end this season with another lottery pick. With the way things have trended this season, there's a chance this selection for the Blazers could end up being even better than No. 11. But even if they do finish with a late lottery pick, there are going to be prospects that could make a difference for the Blazers as they continue to build out their foundational core. One prospect who will likely be on the team's radar heading into the NBA Draft is Collin Murray-Boyles.
In his sophomore season with the Gamecocks, Murray-Boyles has proven that he's taken another step in his development. Had he entered last year's NBA Draft, he would've likely been a lottery pick. With the strides that he's continued to make in his game, there's a very good chance that he ends up being a top-10 pick when this year's draft process is all said and done. If he can continue to prove his worth as a two-way forward in college, there's no question he's going to get consideration for being selected this high.
What is the biggest issue for the Portland Trail Blazers?
From an overall team perspective, it hasn't been a banner year for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, in adding some context, I'm not sure there are many who were expecting such a year from the team. That said, for a team still in the early stages of a rebuild, they've left much to be desired so far this year. That's why if they do end up with another lottery pick this season, which seems like the most likely scenario for the team, they can't afford to have another missed opportunity - especially when it comes to a draft this deep.
That's why Murray-Boyles could be viewed as a solid pick for the team. With two years under his belt at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles is going to be considered a bit more of a sure thing compared to other players selected at this point in the late lottery. And if he could emerge as somewhat of the long-term replacement behind Jerami Grant, this is the type of selection that could end up being considered a big success. He won't need to be the savior in Portland and that would make his jump to the league that much easier.