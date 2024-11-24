NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
12. Dallas Mavericks - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN
It may be a bit of a surprise to see that the Dallas Mavericks are currently projected to finish as a lottery team but that's how slow of a season it's been for many teams in the Western Conference. I don't think anyone envisions the Mavs finishing with a top-12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but if they do, there are certainly plenty of options that could be at their disposal. One prospect to keep a close eye on is Liam McNeeley. As a player who could just fit in with what the Mavs have already begun to build, it's easy to see why McNeeley makes a ton of sense.
Through the first few games of his freshman season at UCONN, McNeeley is already proving his worth as a prospect. At least for now, McNeeley is the type of player that is best suited as a No. 3 or 4 option on the offensive end of the floor. That's why if he is selected this high, a team like the Mavs would almost be a near-perfect landing spot. It would be downright unfair if the Mavs found a way to add an offensive player as dangerous as McNeeley next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.
What is the biggest issue for the Dallas Mavericks?
If the Mavs did finish with a pick in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft, it would have meant that something went terribly wrong down the stretch. Right now, the Mavs have been pretty inconsistent as they get used to the integration of Klay into their lineup. There was likely always going to be a certain learning curve but the nagging injuries elsewhere haven't helped either. I'm sure the Mavs believe they'll be fine but they are still attempting to find some sort of rhythm through the first few weeks of the season.
With the way they ended last season, you'd expect that Dallas is likely going to be able to climb out of this spot but if they do end up with a late lottery pick, adding a low-maintenance player like McNeeley is probably a good bet. Even if he specifically doesn't end up being the pick, it's going to be a similar-type prospect that ends up getting the nod to join the ranks of Luka Doncic, Klay, and Kyrie on the Mavs.