NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
18. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta) - Ben Saraf, G, Germany
With a second first-round pick, there are several different ways the San Antonio Spurs could go with this selection. I believe that building out the backcourt will be imperative for the Spurs as they continue to set a foundation around Victor Wembanyama. One prospect who could be on the team's radar is Ben Saraf. While the verdict is still out on Saraf's overall potential, he's beginning to piece together a resume during his time with Ratiopharm Ulm that could boost him toward being a first-round pick.
Saraf isn't going to blow any team away with his athleticism but he has a good knack for the game with the ball in his hands. If he can continue to blossom as a scoring threat, the Spurs could look to add him as a potential long-term partner next to Stephon Castle.
19. Memphis Grizzlies - Jalil Bethea, F, Miami
By the end of the season, it's impossible to predict where the Memphis Grizzlies will be when it comes to their timeline. However, adding another wing player to their depth wouldn't be the worst move for the team to make with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. That's why a prospect like Jalil Bethea could be on the team's radar here.
Bethea hasn't gotten much run during his freshman season at Miami thus far, but you'd imagine that's going to change once he gets more experience and comfort over the next couple of months. Because of his athleticism and natural scoring ability, Bethea should have a good chance to play himself into being a late first-round pick. He could make sense for Memphis, especially if they look to make changes to their status quo this offseason.
20. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota) - Will Riley, F, Illinois
As the Utah Jazz continue to rebuild, this could be just the second of three first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft. Will Riley out of Illinois could be a player who is in play to be selected at this point in the draft. As a freshman, Riley has come out strong this season and has quickly shown he has a natural ability to be a dynamic scorer with the ball in his hands.
Through the first few games this season, Riley is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds on a scorching 71 percent shooting from 3-point range. That's unlikely to be sustainable but that just goes to show just how dynamic of a scorer Riley can be once he reaches his full development as a prospect.