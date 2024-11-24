NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
21. Brooklyn Nets (via New York) - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas
If things fall the right way for the Brooklyn Nets, there's a chance they could have upwards to four first-round picks in this year's draft. To be quite honest, that should be considered a huge win for the team as they prepare to jump-start their rebuild. This might be the draft for the Nets to accomplish that. With this No. 21 pick, a prospect like Adou Thiero could be on Brooklyn's radar.
The Arkansas junior appears to have made a huge jump in his development and is on the path toward getting some first-round love. With the way he's playing so far this season, the argument could be made that he could perform his way into lottery consideration. If Thiero has indeed made the jump, he certainly has the size, athleticism, and scoring prowess to be an intriguing prospect in this year's class.
22. Orlando Magic (via Denver) - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State
With the rights to Denver's first-round pick, the Orlando Magic are likely going to have two first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft. As they continue to build around Paolo Banchero, a prospect like Nique Clifford out of Colorado State could make sense for the emerging Magic. Clifford has gotten off to a great start in his senior season and is averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists per game on 47 percent shooting from 3.
Loaded with experience, Clifford could be a prospect that a playoff-contending team like the Magic could be looking for late in the lottery. Because he'll be 23 years old by the time the draft rolls around, many teams are going to be turned off by his lack of long-term potential. However, that may not be unappealing to a team like Orlando.
23. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix) - Kasparas Jakucionis, F, Illinois
The Houston Rockets have a strong young core and could add to it with this first-round pick (via Phoenix). It should also be mentioned that they don't own their own first-round pick and it will be conveyed to Brooklyn if it remains out of the top 10. That said, this pick could go a long way in helping this team down the road. One potential prospect that could be in play for the Rockets is Kasparas Jakucionis.
Already showing some promise during his freshman season at Illinois, Jakucionis is a prospect to keep an eye on. With versatility at the position, he could make a beeline up draft boards if he has a strong season. For the Rockets, versatility will be key as they continue to build out and fortify their young foundation.