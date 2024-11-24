NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
24. Orlando Magic - Dink Pate, G, USA
Especially for a team like the Orlando Magic, Dink Pate could emerge as an intriguing potential target in the 2025 NBA Draft. With this last first-round pick, it wouldn't come as a huge surprise for the Magic to take a flier on a young and extremely raw prospect. I don't think we've seen the best of Pate and I imagine scouts aren't completely sold on him. That said, you have to love his measurables.
At 6-foot-8, Pate has a guard-like upside that can't be passed up. If he does show signs of promise the rest of the year, Pate will be able to cement himself as a first-round pick during the pre-draft process. The Magic are one of the teams that could theoretically afford to take a flier on Pate.
25. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) - Derik Queen, F, Maryland
With another first-round pick, the Brooklyn Nets could get quite creative with this selection. One big-man prospect that could be in play for the Nets at this stage of the first round is Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10 big man has been impressive through the first few games of his freshman season, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds on nearly 60 percent shooting from the field. If the Nets are looking for an option in the frontcourt, Queen could quickly become a favorite target.
After adding a wing and guard project with their first two picks of the first round, it would make sense for Brooklyn to add to their frontcourt with this asset. Either that, or trade the pick for a future asset.
26. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - JT Toppin, F, Texas Tech
As we've discussed at length, it's impossible to predict how the Atlanta Hawks are going to operate next offseason. But one prospect who could make sense for the Hawks is JT Toppin, a sophomore forward out of Texas Tech. Toppin has been one of the most productive players in college basketball this season and is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds on 62 percent shooting from the field.
If Toppin continues to be this productive this season, there's no question he's going to emerge as a worthy first-round selection. How high of a ceiling he has is what may ultimately determine how high he rises.