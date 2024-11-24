NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
27. Golden State Warriors - Andrej Stojakovic, G, California
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the bigger surprises in the Western Conference this season. They're on pace to be back in the title picture and finish with a late first-round pick. With still a need in the backcourt, it wouldn't be surprising for the Warriors to take a flier on a prospect like Andrej Stojakovic. A player who comes from an NBA pedigree, Stojakovic is proving his worth after transferring to California for his sophomore season. If he keeps playing at this pace, Stojakovic is going to be a worthy selection late in the first round.
To start his sophomore season, Stojakovic is averaging 18 points and six rebounds on 41 percent shooting from the field. He's left a bit to be desired from an overall efficiency perspective but there is a foundation that he's beginning to build on. As a prospect with much offensive promise, Stojakovic could be a natural fit for the Warriors. If they're looking for another guard prospect, he's certainly a name that could be on their radar.
28. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City) - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina
Swapping picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the LA Clippers are likely going to have a late first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Even in what is considered to be a deep draft class, it's going to be incredibly difficult for the Clippers to find a diamond in the rough at this point. Nevertheless, the hope is that the Clippers can take advantage of a player being lost or overlooked in the pre-draft process. One prospect who could fit that description is Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-4 guard out of North Carolina.
With how deep the Tar Heels are, it's unlikely that Jackson is going to get a ton of run this season. However, his mere potential might be good enough for a team to want to take a flier on late in the first round. Jackson has the potential to be a star-level player in the NBA with his unique offensive ability. For a Clippers team that could find themselves in disarray next offseason with as uncertain of a future as they have, they're certainly a potential landing spot for Jackson late in the first round.