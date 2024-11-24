NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
29. Boston Celtics - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Austrailia
The Boston Celtics have their eyes on repeating as NBA Champions this year but if there is one thing that could stand in the way of that happening, it's probably their lack of depth in the frontcourt - and specifically, at the center position. With Kristaps Porzingis out to start the season, the Celtics have looked pretty beatable. However, it's when KP is in the lineup that the team is able to take their level of play to an entirely different level. It's the team's overall depth that is often the most overwhelming.
In an attempt to solidify their depth in the frontcourt, one prospect that could be on the Celtics' radar is Rocco Zikarsky. While considered to be a raw offensive player, Zikarsky has promise as a potential defensive cornerstone for the future. He could easily emerge as a strong backup behind KP and as insurance in the event that Al Horford decided to call it a career after this season. As he becomes more limited, it's only natural for the Celtics to think about life after Horford.
30. Utah Jazz (via Cleveland) - Donnie Freeman, F, Syracuse
Already adding a couple of intriguing prospects with their first two selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz will have another opportunity to potentially find a future cornerstone for the franchise. With the final pick in the first round, one prospect that could be in range for the Jazz at this point in the draft is Donnie Freeman. As a developing 6-foot-9 forward playing for Syracuse, the Jazz could look to add even more versatility to the team in the frontcourt with such a move.
Through the first handful of games during his freshman season, Freeman is averaging 10 points and nine rebounds on 42 percent shooting from the field. While there are some efficiency concerns with Freeman, he has strong fundamentals that could point to him breaking out at some point as a star offensive player. Again, there is a certain amount of risk that every team is making with selections at this point in the first round, but Freeman could emerge as a diamond in the rough late in the draft.