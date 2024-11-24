NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
2. Toronto Raptors - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
If the Toronto Raptors were to land the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, there are several different ways they could go. However, because of how their roster is currently built, I think Ace Bailey would be a good fit and addition to the team. Even though he's still recovering from an injury and getting his feet under him during his freshman season at Rutgers, his pure talent and potential were very much evident during his first couple of games. Because of his size, athleticism, and skill set, Bailey would give the Raptors plenty of versatility.
He'd be a great fit for what they already have with Scootie Barnes in the backcourt. Bailey has superstar potential and if he finds himself in a place where he can play to his strengths right away, there's reason to believe that he could be a highly impactful player right away for the Raptors. Toronto has already proven to be one of the better developmental franchises in the league recently, so the pairing could be a match made in NBA heaven.
What is the biggest issue for the Toronto Raptors?
To be completely honest, I don't believe that the Toronto Raptors are the second-worst team in the league. When this season is all said and done, I'd have a hard time imagining that they're going to end the year with the second-worst record in the league. But maybe their youth will open them to that possibility. Right now, that is Toronto's biggest issue. They have talent and a lot of it. At the same rate, they also have a lot of inexperience. Over the course of the season, as they get more experience, this team is naturally going to improve.
However, if they did finish with a top-three selection, it would be almost unfair for the rest of the league. The Raptors already have an extremely talented young core and adding a player with the potential of Bailey would certainly help propel this team to one of the best young teams in the league. Especially when it comes to the tanking rankings, the Raptors are one team to keep a close eye on. Even with their talent, their youth makes them a dark horse contender to snag a top pick in this year's draft.