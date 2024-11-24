NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
6. Brooklyn Nets - Egor Demin, F, BYU
Despite their somewhat surprising start to the season, it would be shocking if the Brooklyn Nets didn't end up with a top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the way the Milwaukee Bucks have started the season, they're currently projected to have back-to-back picks in the top 10. With this first selection, Egor Demin could be a potential target for the Nets as they look to build out a foundation.
Demin has been a strong development so far this season through the first few games at BYU, averaging 17 points, eight assists, and four rebounds per game on 63 percent shooting from the field and 55 percent shooting from 3-point range. It's still early but the initial returns have been positive for the freshman wing out of Russia. There's a chance he hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of his full potential too.
What is the biggest issue for the Brooklyn Nets?
I wouldn't necessarily say that the Brooklyn Nets have one "biggest issue," but in the very early stages of a rebuild, this is a team that could improve on nearly every front. With the potential to have two lottery picks (depending on how the Bucks continue to perform the rest of the way), the Nets could have a great opportunity on their hands heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. With the way this mock draft has fallen, the Nets are able to snag two quality players in Demin and Edgecombe. They have the chance to be the foundation for the future.
7. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee) - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor
Thanks to the Bucks, the Nets could have a second lottery pick. With this selection, VJ Edgecombe could be a worthy target for the team. As a highly-touted prospect, Edgecombe has superstar potential in his future and has already shown some flashes during the first few games with the Baylor Bears this season. The production may not be fully there for Edgecombe, but his natural skill set can't be denied.
Through the first few games at Baylor, Edgecombe is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. The potential is through the roof for Edgecombe. the big question for him is whether he'll be able to put it all together to catapult himself into emerging as one of the top prospects in this draft class.