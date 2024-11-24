NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
8. Charlotte Hornets - Kam Jones, G/F, Marquette
The Charlotte Hornets haven't made the NBA Playoffs since the 2015-16 season. And unless something drastically changes this season, that streak is going to extend one more year. The good news is that all hope is not lost for the Hornets. They have a solid core in place. What the Hornets need heading into the 2025 NBA Draft is a player who could fit right in and perhaps one that is a bit more developed than the average top 10 pick. That's where a prospect like Kam Jones could make sense for the team.
Jones is off to an amazing start to his senior season at Marquette and may already be in the Player of the Year conversation. If he continues to play at this pace, there's no question he's going to be in the running to win many awards. Through the first five games of the season, Jones is averaging 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 64 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range. In a loaded draft class, there has to be room for a prospect like Jones. He's been that good so far this season.
What is the biggest issue for the Charlotte Hornets?
Depending on how Brandon Miller continues to develop this season, the argument could be made that one of the Hornets' biggest issues is that they need a more consistent and reliable scorer next to LaMelo Ball. It's still early on in the season and maybe Miller looks like a player who can fill that role by the end of the year. Without that certainty, I can't help but wonder if Kam Jones could be a fit here for the Hornets. As the most experienced prospect taken thus far, I believe Jones is on pace to have an amazing year, one that could lead him toward being selected in the top 10.
If Jones could emerge as that consistent three-level scorer, which he's proven to be thus far, he could be an excellent addition next to Ball. He's also improved as a playmaker over the last few seasons and he would also help on that front. The Hornets need a prospect who could kind of work as a glue guy to help make all the pieces work for the team. As one of the most developed players in this draft class, there's a chance that Jones could be that piece for the Hornets.