NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

As the Atlanta Hawks continue to keep their rebuilding options open heading into the NBA offseason, one prospect that could be in range for the transitional franchise at this point in the NBA Draft is Jase Richardson. A player who came on later during his freshman season at Michigan State, Richardson has proven enough to be considered a lottery pick heading into the pivotal pre-draft process.

If the Hawks believe that they could use another developmental project in the backcourt, especially if they're not completely sold on Trae Young's future with the team, Richardson could be a worthy gamble here. It's hard to project how ready to contribute Richardson will be, but the raw talent and athleticism is currently present when watching him on the floor.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

With this second pick in the lottery, the San Antonio Spurs could look to take a flier on a big man. If the plan is to continue to bolster the frontcourt, even with Victor Wembanyama on the roster, Thomas Sorber could be considered a pretty strong fit for the team. During his freshman season at Georgetown, Sorber was quite impressive, averaging 15 points and nine rebounds.

Sorber is considered a bit of an overlooked prospect because Georgetown didn't have a strong season. Nevertheless, Sorber was one of the quiet positives on the team. A late-season foot injury that he suffered is something to keep an eye on as he begins his individual workouts with teams. But if he can prove he's put that behind him, he's certainly a prospect to watch. He'd be a nice fit in San Antonio.