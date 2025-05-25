NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

With a flurry of selections in the final 10 picks of the first round, there's at least a small chance that the Brooklyn Nets could end up taking a flier on a prospect like Cedric Coward. As one of the bigger high-risk, high-reward prospects outside the lottery, Coward could be in conversation to be taken late in the first round. The recent sample size isn't large, especially considering he only played in six games this past season before a season-ending shoulder injury, but the potential could be worth the gamble.

Overall, there's much that the Nets should be intrigued by with Coward. The size, athleticism, and signs of two-way ability that he's shown throughout his unique collegiate career. If the Nets were looking to take a huge gamble based on potential, I'd say that there's a good chance that they could look in the direction of Coward. He still has a ton to prove, but he's going to be in the conversation to come off the board at this point in the first round.

20. Miami Heat (via GS) - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Looking for an explosive player this late in the first round could prove to be a difficult task for the Miami Heat. However, they need to find a truly impactful player if they're going to have any shot of emerging next season as a much more improved team. One prospect that could make sense as a potential target for the team at No. 20 is Jase Richardson. After it was revealed that he's more 6-foot-1 than 6-foot-4, it has hurt his draft stock slightly. Already viewed as an undersized combo guard, that sentiment was confirmed at the NBA Draft combine.

Nevertheless, that may not matter much for a team like the Heat. They still may be willing to take a shot on his offensive potential. Considering they also have a need in the backcourt, the hope would be that Richardson could develop enough as a playmaker that he could be another player to help take some of the pressure off of Tyler Herro in the future. If the Heat don't feel comfortable selecting one of the more traditional point guards at this point in the first round, it wouldn't be surprising if they took a shot on Richardson.