NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

21. Utah Jazz (via MINN) - Noa Essengue, F, France

Even though the Utah Jazz are not going to be able to take one of the higher-ceiling prospects after falling out of the top 4 at the NBA Draft Lottery, if they're able to snag two quality prospects like Jeremiah Fears (with their first pick) and then Noa Essengue with this second selection, this is a team that would quickly emerge as a big winner. Essengue is a high-quality, versatile defensive player who has much promise as he makes the leap to the NBA.

The big questions that revolve around Essengue concern the offensive end of the floor. If he can develop any on that end of the floor, there's a reason to believe he could emerge as a contributing two-way player in the future. Utah could be a great landing spot for Essengue, especially considering he'll probably need a couple of years of development before he truly blossoms as a player.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - Joan Beringer, C, France

As the Atlanta Hawks head into the NBA offseason, there's a good chance they're going to have to find some answers at the center position. With the likelihood that Clint Capela is going to leave for a more defined role on a contender, a spot at the center position is likely going to open up this summer. One prospect that the Hawks can take with hopes of developing into a useful frontcourt player in the future is Joan Beringer. Very much a developmental project, Beringer does have the natural measurables that a team is looking for in a modern big.

If the Hawks believes in their developmental system, they should feel strongly about their ability to take a gamble on a raw prospect like Beringer. This is the type of late-first-round selection that is likely going to take some time to pay off. However, if Beringer does become a rotation player for the Hawks in a couple of years, this selection will be remembered as a smart move.