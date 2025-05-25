NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN

With their final of fourth pick in the first round of the NBA Draft, I could absolutely see the Brooklyn Nets taking a flier on Liam McNeeley. At this point in his draft process, McNeeley is probably a bigger name than his draft stock suggests. Because he played at UCONN, the spotlight did shine a bit brighter for McNeeley. However, if there's one thing we've learned over the last couple of months, it's that there may not be a lot of scouts high on him.

I'm not sure if there's one thing McNeeley does great, but that may not matter. As he prepares to make the jump to the NBA, no one will be expecting him to be a star. And you have that understanding about his pro potential, there shouldn't be that much disappointment. McNeeeley will probably not be a star at the next level, but he can be a strong rotation player for a good team. The Nets could make a smart selection by taking McNeeley if he's still on the board at this point in the first round.

28. Boston Celtics - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

At this point, it's impossible to predict what may lie ahead for the Boston Celtics. With as much uncertainty that is revolving around this team after the nightmarish injury to Jayson Tatum, this selection could end up playing a huge role in the future of this franchise. That will be even more true if the Celtics move forward with rumored cost-cutting moves that they may end up making this offseason.

One player who could help add some depth in the event that the Celtics do end up making some changes to their roster is Walter Clayton Jr. Making a bigger name for himself with his performance in the NCAA Tournament, it will be interesting to see how NBA teams grade Clayton Jr. He may not have the measurables or size of a prototypical NBA player, the tape doesn't lie. And, if nothing else, Clayton Jr. has proven himself as a clutch gamer. That should be enough for the Celtics to take a flier on.