NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

1. Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Even though there's the opportunity for plenty of chaos to take place atop the NBA Draft, I can't imagine the Dallas Mavericks will factor into much of it. The idea of trading the No. 1 overall pick may sound appealing, but I don't think it will be something that has a shot of happening. In the end, it makes the most sense for the Mavs to take Cooper Flagg with the top pick and roll the dice to see where that takes them over the next few years.

In theory, a healthy Mavs team with the addition of Flagg could be very dangerous in the Western Conference. A core four of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Flagg, and Dereck Lively II could be a strong foundation for Dallas to build upon. Flagg is as close to a can't-miss prospect in this year's draft class, and the Mavs shouldn't overthink this.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (mock trade* via SA) - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Making the bold trade to move Giannis Antetokounmpo to the San Antonio Spurs, which we can only assume is a move he was pushing for under this scenario, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in a good position to jump-start their rebuild. Already getting a solid core of young players with Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan in the deal, the Bucks will be able to add a potential face of the franchise with this selection at No. 2.

Dylan Harper may not be the can't-miss prospect that many people believe Cooper Flagg is, but he'll have the chance to be really good right off the bat. As a strong combo guard who has the capability to run an offense, Harper will give the Bucks a cornerstone prospect to start building around. If he lives up to his college potential, Harper will be in the running to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.