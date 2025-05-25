NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

3. Washington Wizards (mock trade via PHI) - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

After falling victim to some bad luck at the NBA Draft Lottery, the Washington Wizards elected to make the bold move of trading up with the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 overall pick. It proved to be costly, as the Wizards had to give up a future protected first-round pick, but the chance that they could land their next face of the franchise has to be viewed as worth the gamble. It's a risk the Wizards must be willing to take.

Even though there have been some real critics of Ace Bailey, I do believe there are a few franchises that believe he's worth the risk. The Wizards could be one of them as they need an injection of excitement for the sake of the fan base. If nothing else, that's exactly what Bailey will be able to offer the Wizards. And if Bailey does end up hitting his ceiling, he could end up being a Hall of Fame-level player.

4. Charlotte Hornets - V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The Charlotte Hornets will gladly take the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Even though they would've loved the opportunity to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall selection, the NBA Draft Lottery wasn't a complete disappointment for the team. V.J. Edgecombe should be considered way more than just a consolation prize, as he does have plenty of long-term promise as a potential two-way star.

Perhaps what the Hornets have to like most about being in this position heading into the NBA Draft is the fact that they'll be able to select a player who could theoretically fit next to LaMelo Ball. At the very least, it will buy the franchise one more year to figure out what the future is going to be for both Ball and the team. And, hey, maybe Edgecombe does emerge as the player the Hornets should be building around moving forward?