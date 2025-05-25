NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

5. Utah Jazz - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

The Utah Jazz had to have felt pretty gutted by falling to No. 5 on NBA Draft Lottery night, but there is a reason to believe that this could still end up working out in the long run for the team. One great fit for the Jazz that they could end up taking with the No. 5 overall pick is Jeremiah Fears. He's not a perfect prospect or even the most polished at this point in his development, but he's certainly a talent who fits exactly what the Jazz could be missing in the backcourt.

Keyonte George hasn't developed as Utah believed or hoped he would. That's fine. He still could be part of the team's build moving forward, but he just can't be considered a foundational piece at this point. That's where the selection of Fears can come into play. As a more natural point guard, Fears would take a significan't pressure off the shoulders of George and allow him to play more freely. This duo could wreak havoc in the future out East.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (mock trade via WAS) - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Looking to add another asset in the future, the Philadelphia 76ers wouldn't have a huge issue trading down, especially considering that they're all-in on building around Joel Embiid. Or at least that is the expectation heading into the offseason. Maybe that changes. For now, this move is more about getting a quality player while also adding an asset that they could use to help further strengthen this supporting cast around Embiid.

Trading down, the 76ers could still get a pretty good player in Khaman Maluach. He'd fill an area of need while also giving the team a potential long-term answer in the frontcourt down the line once Embiid calls it a career. It's never too early to start thinking about that, especially with the recent injury issues he's had to battle through. All in all, this would be a pretty solid move for the 76ers as they aren't quite ready to hit the rebuild button just yet.