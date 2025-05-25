NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

With the way the board has fallen for the Portland Trail Blazers, it's going to be tough sledding for them to decide on one sure-fire selection with this pick. This could be a point where we see the Blazers consider moving down if the right deal comes across their board. However, to shake things up a bit, Portland could take the best player still on the board, and that would naturally be Kon Knueppel. Even though the Blazers are loaded in the backcourt, trading Anfernee Simons in favor of a young and cheaper guard does make sense.

There have already been whispers that the Blazers could go down that path, and if they do, Knueppel would be a great selection at this point for the team. Showcasing a little of everything on the offensive end of the floor, Knueppel could be an intriguing addition alongside Scoot Henderson for the Blazers. The big question for Knueppel is whether he can be more than just a spot-up shooter at the next level. If he can prove that he can be, he could be a great steal for Portland outside the top 10.

12. Chicago Bulls - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

If the Chicago Bulls can find themselves in a scenario where they could land one of the three top big men from this year's NBA Draft class, it would be a huge win for the franchise. Is there a chance that the Bulls can go off the board and take an intriguing wing with this selection? Absolutely. However, I do believe that the prevailing thought for the Bulls heading into the last month before the NBA Draft is that they're probably going to be on the hunt for their long-term answer at the center position.

Objectively speaking, Thomas Sorber is not the worst-case scenario for this team. As one of the most complete big men in this draft class, Sorber would be an excellent pick for the Bulls. If Georgetown had a better season down the stretch, and if he hadn't gotten injured, the argument could've been made for Sorber to be in the top 10 conversation. I do believe that ship has sailed, but there's a reason to believe he could still be a great value pick for Chicago at No. 12.