NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

With this first-round pick from the Sacramento Kings, the Atlanta Hawks could use this selection to add even more versatility to their roster. One of the more versatile players from this draft class is Collin Murray-Boyles. As another player whose draft stock has been all over the place, there's at least an outside chance that he could end up being selected in the lottery. If he does, the Hawks could be an intriguing landing spot with the uncertainty they'll carry heading into the offseason.

It's impossible to predict what this roster is going to look like at the start of next season, and I wouldn't say that the Hawks have picked one direction or another. That's why a player like Murray-Boyles could make sense for the Hawks. If Atlanta does want to tear down the roster and pursue a rebuild, Murray-Boyles would also make sense. At the same time, if they want to retool to try and win now, he would also emerge as a useful player. While he may not have as high of a ceiling as some other prospects, his versatility is certainly going to be viewed as valuable.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (mock trade via SA, via ATL) - Asa Newell, C, Georgia

After making the bold move of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo (as a mock trade in this mock NBA Draft), the Milwaukee Bucks will use this second lottery pick to try to continue to establish a young core that they could not only build around moving forward, but also one that they could emerge as competitive this upcoming season. One interesting prospect who could be on Milwaukee's radar is Asa Newell. A prospect who still hasn't hit his ceiling, Newell is a versatile big whose potential is through the roof.

Having shown some signs of promising potential during his freshman season at Georgia, there's no limit to the potential impact that Newell can have in the right situation. This is a move that may not pay off immediately, but one that could offer true dividends a couple of years down the line. Picking for potential, especially at this point in the first round, is never a bad thing. Considering they were able to select one of the potential generational talents with their first pick, taking a flier on Newell would not be that bad of a move here.