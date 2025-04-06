NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

21. Utah Jazz (via MINN) - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Even though Keyonte George has shown some promise as a developmental project over the past couple of seasons, the Utah Jazz could still find value in taking a gamble on another guard at some point in the 2025 NBA Draft. Chaz Lanier could be an experienced player in play for the Jazz late in the first round. The hype surrounding Lanier has certainly calmed a bit of late, but he could work his way into being in the first-round conversation during the pre-draft process.

He averaged 18 points and four rebounds on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range this past season for the Tennessee Volunteers. The big questions for Lanier not only revolve around whether his offensive game will translate to the next level but also if he'll be able to survive on the defensive end of the floor. Either way, Lanier could be in play for a team like the Jazz at this point in the NBA Draft.

22. Indiana Pacers - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Indiana Pacers will have an interesting decision to make regarding Myles Turner heading into the offseason. Even though the Pacers have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference heading into the NBA Playoffs, this team's future is far from a certainty. Indiana may find themselves at a crossroad with Turner. If they pay him, the Pacers will either have to be willing to enter the luxury tax line, or they'll have to trade other complementary players on the roster. It's not a great place for the Pacers to find themselves.

With the real possibility that Turner could leave during the offseason, Collin Murray-Boyles, a versatile frontcourt talent, could be of benefit for the Pacers. Murray-Boyles could be considered one of the most versatile forwards in this year's draft class. There are some concerns about his long-term offense, but what he's able to do on the defensive end of the floor will make him a valuable commodity late in the first round.