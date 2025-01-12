NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

19. Utah Jazz (via MINN) - Noa Essengue, F, Germany

With the second of three projected first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz will be able to go several different ways with this selection. One prospect that could make some sense for a Utah team that will be looking to find even more talent to surround Lauri Markkanen with is Noa Essengue. Utah needs to figure out what the future is going to look like next to Markkanen and it's hard to have any understanding of what that is without knowing how this team is going to approach the NBA Draft.

Making my best prediction, I do believe taking a two-way promising prospect like Essengue could work for the team. He's far from a finished product but there's a scenario where Essengue could emerge as one of the most versatile players from this year's draft class. Should the Jazz be willing to take such a long-term project when they're looking to make the most out of Markkanen's prime window? Well, that's another conversation for another day. But, either way, this pick could be worth the gamble in the long run for Utah.

20. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

For a team in the very early stages of their rebuild, anything and everything should be on the table for the Brooklyn Nets. With this second pick in the first round, one intriguing player who could be on the team's radar is Drake Powell. As a prospect with a high ceiling, Powell should be a worthy gamble for several teams selecting late in the first round. Even more so for a team that is looking to establish a foundation for the future, the Nets could be looking to find a potential hidden gem with this selection.

Powell hasn't been as productive as some of the other big names in this draft class but he has some star potential that is going to draw the attention of many teams across the league. The Nets just happen to be the right team in the right situation. I'm not sure if Powell will develop into the star player Brooklyn would hope he can be but his potential is certainly something that could end up catching their eye at this point in the draft - especially if he grades out during the pre-draft process.