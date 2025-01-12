NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

21. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - JT Toppin, F, Texas Tech

The Atlanta Hawks down have ownership of their pick heading into the 2025 NBA Draft but they will likely be awarded the Los Angeles Lakers because of a previous trade. With the projected No. 21 overall pick, one prospect that could catch the eye of a Hawks team that will probably be looking to continue to retool on the fly is JT Toppin. If there's one thing that Toppin has been able to prove so far this season, it's that he can continue to be an effective player on the offensive end of the floor - no matter what situation he finds himself in.

First with New Mexico last season and now with Texas Tech, Toppin has continued to improve as a player. Averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game on 57 percent shooting from the field, Toppin could be another intriguing option for the Hawks. Selecting a player like Toppin will give this team even more flexibility when it comes to the future of their wing play. It will add another layer to this team's build moving forward.

22. Orlando Magic - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

With two projected late first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, I can't help but wonder if we could see the Orlando Magic take another flier on a guard. Looking at the landscape of this year's draft class, there's a chance that it would make sense for the Magic to take a strong look at doing so. If they do end up going down that path, one player that could make sense for the Magic is Arkansas guard Boogie Fland. Having a highly productive season at Arkansas, there's a good chance Fland is going to get strong consideration to be selected in the first round.

As the Magic continue to have questions about their long-term answers in the backcourt, even though Jalen Suggs has been pretty good so far this season, I'd imagine that taking a chance on a prospect like Fland could be worth the trouble. Even if Fland could simply grow into a bench option for the team, that could be considered a big win for the team overall. The question is, would the Magic want to waste one of their first-round picks on such a move with other clear needs on their roster?