NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

With their final of four picks in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets will be able to take another shot on a highly-touted prospect. This time around, I wouldn't be surprised for the Nets to take a flier on a big man. While there aren't a ton of polished big-man prospects in this draft class, Motiejus Krivas out of Arizona could be one prospect in play for Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2 sophomore center is averaging eight points and five rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. He's only played 15 minutes per contest and is barely scratching the surface of his potential, but he could be a natural fit for the Nets.

Krivas could take a patient approach as he develops behind Nic Claxton and there would be no rush for him to break the rotation initially. Under those circumstances, the argument could be made that Krivas could be a solid pick for the Nets. As Brooklyn begins to build the foundation of the next era of basketball for the franchise, Krivas could be a pick that ends up paying off dividends down the road.

28. Boston Celtics - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

There's at least a small chance that the Boston Celtics will be coming off their second-straight NBA Championship by the time the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around. No matter how this season ends, the Celtics will be looking to try to collect "cheap" talent via the draft. With this late first-round pick, the Celtics will have a solid chance to find a player who could take on a rotational role sooner rather than later for the team. One prospect to keep in mind as a potential fit for the Celtics is Kam Jones.

Throughout his four years at Marquette, Jones has improved every year. As one of the most experienced players who could end up being selected in the first round, he could be a dream fit for the Celtics. During his senior season at Marquette, Jones is averaging 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. He could be a natural fit on one of the more experienced teams in the league next season.