NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

29. LA Clippers (via OKC) - Alex Karaban, F, UCONN

In what will almost certainly be their lone first-round pick in this draft, the LA Clippers could go several ways with this late selection. Looking to add some depth on the wing, one player who could make some sense for the Clippers is Alex Karaban. Even though he's not a well-known name at the moment, that could certainly change if the UCONN Huskies can make another magical run in the postseason. Whether that remains to be decided, Karaban continues to be a truly productive player for the team.

During his junior season at UCONN, Karaban is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. Karaban may not possess the star potential that some of the underclassmen have in this draft class but there's no question that the 6-foot-8 forward could emerge as a productive player for a team at the next level. With the injury issues the Clippers have had to face over the last few years, Karaban could emerge as a player to offer some much-needed depth to the team.

30. Utah Jazz (via CLE) - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

With their third pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, I could envision seeing the Utah Jazz take a shot on a player like Jase Richardson. The freshman guard out of Michigan State is averaging 10 points and three rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from 3-point range. As a player with some NBA pedigree, it will be interesting to see how he progresses between now and the pre-draft process.

If the name does sound a bit familiar, it's because it is. Richardson is the son of former Spartan and NBA player Jason Richardson. Hoping to follow in his father's footsteps, he will have a shot to be selected in the first round if he does end up being one-and-done at the collegiate level. However, he may not feel pressured if he does feel as if he has some unfinished business after this season at Michigan State. If he were to declare, though, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Richardson slide into the first round.