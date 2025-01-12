NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

3. Toronto Raptors - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

At the start of the season, I was pretty certain that the Toronto Raptors were on the right path. At least on paper, they had young talent everywhere on their roster and if they did begin to develop the right way, this was a team that could even emerge as somewhat of a dark horse threat to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference. At least through roughly the midway point of the season, not everything has gone perfectly right for the Raptors. This is a team that has not won many games and is on pace to finish with a top 5 pick ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Even though not all is lost for the Raptors, they certainly have some big decisions to make regarding their future. Perhaps this team doesn't have it all figured out just yet. But that's where a top 3 projected pick in one of the deepest draft classes in recent history could come into play. With the way the first two picks have gone, Ace Bailey would be a pretty easy decision for the Raptors. Plus, he fits exactly what the team needs as they continue to build out their young core moving forward. Bailey has shown No. 1 ability during his freshman season at Rutgers. Toronto getting him at No. 3 could be remembered as a huge steal.

4. Charlotte Hornets - Nolan Traore, G, France

With how this season has played out for the Charlotte Hornets, I still have some big questions about the team and where they're headed. With the way the draft tends to lean after the first three picks, the Hornets could have a huge decision to make with the No. 4 pick. With guards at a premium here, I believe a prospect like Nolan Traore could be on their radar. Even with LaMelo Ball on the roster, Traore could be a down-the-road selection type of move for the Hornets. Essentially, he would work as insurance in case Ball is either moved or isn't the player Charlotte hopes he can be.

While Traore is far from a polished prospect, he does have great potential on the offensive end of the floor with his playmaking ability. If the Hornets were to select Traore, I'm not sure it would change all that much about the direction of the team for now. At the very least, though, it does give Charlotte some wiggle room in how they want to continue to build out their core. And flexibility and options are never a bad thing, especially for a team that is still trying to establish a foundation for the future.