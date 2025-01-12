NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

13. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Will Riley, F, Illinois

With the chance that the San Antonio Spurs can have two picks in the late lottery, this is a team that will have plenty of flexibility with these two decisions. After taking a high-risk, high-reward gamble, it would probably make sense for the Spurs to continue with that draft philosophy with this selection. One other prospect who could fall into that mind of thinking is Will Riley. As a player who has had his high and low moments during his freshman season at Illinois, one thing is clear - he has all the measurables you want in a lottery pick.

Whether those measurables will lead to a breakout campaign in the NBA remains to be seen but he could be set up for success not only because he'd be joining one of the best developmental systems in San Antonio but also because he'd be playing next to Victor Wembanyama. Riley may only be averaging 11 points per game so far this season but did have a 31-point outburst to begin the season. The potential is there for Riley to be an explosive offensive player at the next level.

14. Golden State Warriors - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Heading into the early draft process, Jeremiah Fears wasn't a household name but he's quickly changed that over the last few weeks. In making his presence felt with the Oklahoma Sooners, Fears is quickly making a bit move up NBA Draft boards. Fears offensive punch will certainly put him in the conversation to be selected in the lottery. For a team like the Golden State Warriors, this would be the type of selection that the team hopes pays off big time down the road. I don't want to say that Fears is a pick that could point to what life could be like without Steph Curry, but that could very much be the case.

Fears is averaging 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. He has some concerns with his overall shot selection, especially from deep, but he does have that "it" factor that some players (outside the top 3) in this draft class could be missing. If the Warriors are looking for a prospect that may have that "it" factor, Fears could be the play late in the lottery.