NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves are likely going to make the playoffs in the Western Conference this season, there's still plenty of uncertainty that revolves around the future of the team. The Wolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns just before the start of the season to add a level of flexibility they didn't have before. But even with the added flexibility, it's hard to predict what exactly will lie ahead for the team heading into the offseason. At the 2025 NBA Draft, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Wolves add some depth to their frontcourt - especially with the uncertainty revolving around Julius Randle's future.

One prospect who could make a ton of sense for the Wolves just outside the lottery is Maryland big man Derik Queen. During his freshman season at Maryland, Queen is averaging 16 points and eight rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field. While he may not be as versatile as a player as KAT was for the team, there is certainly some versatility that Queen can bring to the Wolves as he continues to develop as a promising prospect. He could be in play for the team with this selection.

16. Indiana Pacers - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN

As the Indiana Pacers look for a path toward improving their roster without breaking the bank, what they do with their projected top 20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will be crucial to how this team operates during the rest of the offseason. Looking to add what could be the best player available at this point, Liam McNeeley could emerge as somewhat of a steal if he's still on the board at this point in the draft.

The freshman forward out of UCONN is averaging 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. As one of this draft class' best pure offensive shooters, there could be a lot of sense for the Pacers to pursue a potential contributing piece like McNeeley. For a team looking for difference-making pieces like the Pacers, McNeeley could emerge as a strong complementary player next to Haliburton and Siakam.