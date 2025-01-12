NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

With two more selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, it would be interesting to see what the Oklahoma City Thunder would do with these picks. You'd have to imagine that the potential of a trade would be on the table for the Thunder but that's far from a certainty. For the sake of this exercise, let's just assume the Thunder will keep the picks. With that being the case, a prospect like Collin Murray-Boyles could be of interest to OKC. As a player who could come in and make an immediate impact, there's reason to believe that CMB could make sense for the team.

After returning for a sophomore season at South Carolina, it's pretty safe that say that the decision has begun to pay off for the versatile wing. In his second collegiate season, CMB is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds on 60 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from 3-point range. As he continues to show improvement in his game, I'd imagine CMB is going to continue to make a move up draft boards. The Thunder could be getting a really nice contributor if they can snag him late in the first round.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

A possible third selection in the first round wouldn't necessarily be a great thing for the Oklahoma City Thunder but it would be difficult for them to just throw away this asset. One player with a high ceiling that the Thunder could take a flier on at this point in the first round is Asa Newell. He has the tools to be a really good player at the next level but at the same time, he does have questions and limitations that are going to naturally turn off some teams. For as deep as the Thunder may be, they shouldn't shy away from taking such a risk with Newell.

During his freshman season at Georgia, Newell is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds on 59 percent shooting from the field. Oklahoma City could be a good landing spot for Newell as he would be able to develop behind a pretty strong frontcourt rotation of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. With 1-2 years of development without the pressure to produce, there's a chance that Newell could emerge as a good contributor to a team at the next level. Maybe the Thunder are the perfect spot for a prospect like Newell.