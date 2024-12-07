NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis is carrying the Bucks; SGA climbs to the top
In the latest edition of our NBA MVP Power Rankings, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerges as a top candidate and Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to climb the list.
A little more than a quarter into the 2024-25 NBA regular season, there's already a strong race for the NBA MVP award. At least for now, I wouldn't say there's a defined favorite to win the award but there are a few superstars that have made a strong early-season case. And as we head deeper into the season, I'd imagine the race for the NBA MVP award is going to get that much more interesting and layered. Roughly 20 games into the regular season, let's take a look at where the race for NBA MVP stands.
NBA MVP honorable mentions:
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns - When the Phoenix Suns are at their best, it's generally when Kevin Durant is healthy and leading the way. When KD has been healthy this season, the Suns have looked like a championship contender. When he hasn't been healthy, they look like a team destined for a top-10 pick in the lottery. KD should be an MVP favorite. The only problem is, I'm not sure he's going to play enough games to be included in the conversation. KD has to play 65 regular season games to be eligible for the award. That means he can miss only 17 games. Considering he's already missed seven, the odds aren't in his favor.
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks - Over the last few weeks, it does seem as if the New York Knicks have begun to get out of their own way and find their footing as a team. During their last 10 games, the Knicks are 8-2. A big part of their success this season is the play of Jalen Brunson, who continues to be one of the most underrated stars in the league. Despite all the changes the Knicks made during the offseason, Brunson remains the one constant. At the very least, he's a name to watch in the NBA MVP race.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs - It may seem a bit odd to see Victor Wembanyama on this list but if the San Antonio Spurs continue to remain within shouting distance of a Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference, it will be hard not to include him at least somewhere on this list. Wemby has shaken off the shaky start to the season and continues to show promise as a rising superstar in the NBA.